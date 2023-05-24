IPL 2023: Good news for fans, MS Dhoni will not retire! Big statement on retirement

MS Dhoni

chennai superkings On Tuesday, in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League, at the Chepauk Stadium, the defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated the defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs and cut the ticket for the final for the 10th time. And after the match, the fans’ favorite Mahendra Singh Dhoni Has given a big statement regarding his IPL retirement.

After registering a spectacular win against Gujarat, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that I do not know whether I will return to IPL next year or not, but one thing is certain that he will always be ready for CSK.

In the post match presentation, Harsha Bhogle asked Mahendra Singh Dhoni whether he would be seen in action again in the IPL next year. Answering this question, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that ‘I do not know (on return). I still have 8-9 months to decide. There will be a mini auction in December. During that time it will be known what is my decision. Why take a headache for it from now on.

The captain of Chennai Super Kings is just 41 years old. If he is seen playing in the next season of IPL as well, then he will be 42 years old. However, according to Dhoni’s statement, the fans are feeling that he will be seen in the next season as well. Dhoni is battling a knee injury this season. He has told about it after many matches. At the same time, the picture of his knee injury also went viral. In such a situation, if he has to play the next season of IPL, then he will have to pay a lot of attention to his fitness.

Although Dhoni has also said that a mini auction is to be held in the month of December. In such a situation, it will be known at that time whether CSK retains Dhoni or not. At the same time, fans are also saying that Dhoni can suddenly say goodbye to IPL like international cricket.