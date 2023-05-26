ipl 2023 gt vs mi qualifier 2 number 1 team missed from reaching final see the records jst

IPL 2023, GT vs MI Qualifier 2: The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached its final stage. Today (May 26) between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 The second qualifier will be played. This match between the two teams will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match is important for both the teams to get the final ticket. Hardik Pandya’s team would like to win this match and reach the title match for the second time in a row. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai team is eyeing the trophy for the sixth time. Performing brilliantly this season, Gujarat has made it to the playoffs by staying at the top of the points table. Now it will be called a coincidence that the number one team three times could not reach the final of IPL. While the team at number-4 was successful in making it to the finals of IPL twice. So will the Gujarat Titans team not be able to reach the finals? Let’s know what the figures say.