IPL 2023: Gujarat, Chennai, Lucknow and Mumbai in playoffs, see full schedule here

Four teams to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, There are Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. On Sunday, the last day of the league matches, two strong matches were seen in the double header. In the first match, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on the basis of Cameron Green’s century. While in the second match, despite Virat Kohli’s century, Royal Challengers Bangalore had to face defeat.

Gujarat out after defeating RCB

Had RCB won the second match of the double header against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, Mumbai Indians would have been out of the playoffs and RCB would have become the fourth team to reach the playoffs. But from Gujarat, young Shubman Gill also scored an unbeaten century and gave his team a 6-wicket win in the last match. After this the way for Mumbai was cleared and it reached the playoffs.

RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli scored a century in IPL, leaving behind Chris Gayle

Chennai has a chance to become champion again

Playoff matches will start from Monday 22nd May. Qualifier 1 will be played between table toppers Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. This match will be played at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai. Chennai has reached the playoffs for a record 12th time. CSK will be very strong on its home ground. The Eliminator will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, 24th May.

Final will be played on May 28

The second qualifier match will be played between the runner-up team of the first qualifier and the winning team of the eliminator on Friday, May 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the final of IPL 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 28 from 7.30 pm. This final match will be played between the winning teams of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2.