IPL 2023: Gujarat in the final after defeating Mumbai, MS Dhoni will face CSK on Sunday

Defending champions Gujarat Titans booked their ticket to the finals after defeating Mumbai Indians badly in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Now on Sunday 28th May hardik pandya Gujarat’s face ms dhoni K will be from Chennai Super Kings. Gujarat had lost to CSK in Qualifier One. And in Qualifier 2, Gujarat defeated Mumbai by 62 runs. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first.

Gujarat had given a target of 234 runs to Mumbai.

After being invited to bat first, Gujarat scored a huge score of 233 runs at the loss of three wickets on the basis of Shubman Gill’s brilliant century. Gill scored 129 runs in 60 balls with the help of 7 fours and 10 sixes. None of Mumbai’s bowling could leave an impact. Only Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla took one wicket each. Chasing a target of 133 runs, Mumbai was all out by Gujarat for 171 runs in 18.2 overs.

Mohit Sharma took five wickets

Mohit Sharma bowled brilliantly. He showed the way to the pavilion to five batsmen. He took the first wicket of set batsman Suryakumar Yadav.