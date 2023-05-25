ipl 2023 most expensive players become the burden for ipl teams see the performances here srj

Harry Brook (Rs 13.25 crore)

England’s star young batsman Harry Brook was considered one of the most dangerous batsmen this season. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad this season for Rs 13.25 crore. However, the performance of the Brooke is quite average for its price. He scored 190 runs this season. However, it was a matter of relief for him that this season he scored a century.

Mayank Agarwal (Rs 8.25 crore)

This season was very bad for Mayank Agarwal, who was the most expensive Indian player in the IPL 2023 auction. He scored only 187 runs this season at an average of just 20.78. Mayank’s bat looked silent throughout the season. Alam was that he had to stay out of the playing 11 in many matches this season.