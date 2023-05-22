IPL 2023 Orange Purple Cap: What is the condition of Orange and Purple Cap race after the league stage, know who will win?

IPL 2023 Orange Purple Cap: In IPL 2023, the last two important matches of the league stage were played on Sunday (May 21). In the first match where Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. So in the second match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore had to face defeat by 6 wickets at the hands of Gujarat Titans. With this, Mumbai also got the playoff ticket. A total of three batsmen scored centuries on the last day, due to which a lot of changes were seen in the Orange Cap race. Along with this, the bowlers also showed their strength in the Purple Cap race.

Shubman Gill overtakes Kohli in Orange Cap race

After the end of the league stage, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf Duplesey topped the list of batsmen who scored the most runs. This season Duplesey scored 730 runs in 14 matches. At the same time, Shubman Gill has reached number two in the Orange Cap race after playing an excellent inning of 104 runs against RCB. Gill has scored 680 runs in 14 matches. While Virat Kohli, along with scoring a century, is at number three in this list with 639 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal is fourth with 625 runs and Devon Conway is at number five with 585 runs. There is a difference of only 50 runs between Gill and Duplesey. Gujarat will get at least two chances in the playoffs, so this year the Orange Cap can adorn Gill’s head.

Shami’s possession of the Purple Cap

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans’ fast bowler Mohammed Shami continues to hold the Purple Cap. Shami has taken 24 wickets in 14 matches played this season. Rashid Khan has also taken 24 wickets so far. However, due to the better economy rate, Shami is on top. Yuzvendra Chahal is at the third position with 21 wickets, while Piyush Chawla is at number four with 20 wickets. Varun Chakraborty is at number five in the Purple Cap race with 20 wickets in 14 matches.

IPL 2023: Gujarat, Chennai, Lucknow and Mumbai in the playoffs, here’s the full schedule ahead t)shubman gill