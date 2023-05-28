IPL 2023 Prize Money Details: The team that wins the trophy will be rich, know how much money the losing team will get

The final of the world’s largest domestic cricket league IPL 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final. MS Dhoni’s eyes will be on the fifth IPL title. The popularity of IPL has increased a lot in the last few years. IPL has seen a huge increase in viewership since the inception of this big league in 2008. The huge prize money made the tournament more attractive.

The winning team will get Rs 20 crore

In the first two editions of the IPL, the winning team received Rs 4.8 crore, while the runner-up was awarded Rs 2.4 crore. Last season Gujarat Titans were given Rs 20 crore after winning the IPL trophy. Runner-up Rajasthan Royals got Rs 13 crore. According to a report in Sportstar, the prize pool for the teams this season is Rs 46.5 crore.

46.5 crores for all the prizes

This means that the total prize money for all the prizes in the 16th edition of IPL is Rs 46.5 crores. It has been told in the report that the winners of Orange Cap and Purple Cap will get Rs 15 lakh each. The emerging player of the tournament will be given a prize of Rs 20 lakh. Apart from this, the most valuable player of the season will be given a cash prize of Rs 12 lakh.

Lucknow will get Rs 6.5 crore and Mumbai Rs 7 crore.



Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI), who finished third in IPL 2023, will get Rs 7 crore. The fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants will earn Rs 6.5 crore this season. The winner of this season’s IPL will be awarded Rs 20 crore and the runner-up will be awarded Rs 13 crore. At least six add-on prizes (Rs 1 lakh each) have been earmarked in the league phase of IPL 2023.