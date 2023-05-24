IPL 2023: The title battle will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, know some big records and specialties of this ground

Narendra Modi Stadium

IPL 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium: Sunday, May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad IPL 2023 Final match will be played. For this title match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings has qualified as the first finalist. At the same time, the second team of the final will be decided in the Qualifier 2 to be held on Friday (May 26). In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about the history and specialty of Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sardar Patel Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA). On February 24, 2021, its name was changed to Narendra Modi Stadium. This stadium of Ahmedabad is equipped with modern facilities. The Narendra Modi Stadium with a capacity of 1 lakh 32 thousand spectators is the largest cricket stadium in the world in terms of seating capacity.

It is also the most expensive cricket stadium in the world. Its construction cost was about 100 million dollars. The Motera Stadium came into existence in 1982 after the Government of Gujarat donated 100 acres of land on the banks of the Sabarmati River. The construction work was completed within 9 months. Prior to that, international cricket matches were organized at the Municipal Corporation Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Let us tell you that the reconstruction work of Sardar Patel Stadium started in 2016. According to various media reports, the proposal for a new stadium with a larger capacity was proposed by PM Narendra Modi when he was the President of the Gujarat Cricket Association and the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is spread over 63 acres and has three entry points. It also has an Olympic size swimming pool and four dressing rooms. There are no floodlights in this stadium. In their place, LED lights have been installed on the ceiling. The roof of Motera Stadium has been designed by consulting and engineering firm Walter P Moore.

The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the most number of matches at a single venue during a single season of the 2021 Indian Premier League with 11 matches, the most matches ever hosted by a single venue. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s score of 240/3 against Punjab Kings in April 2021 is the highest team total at this ground.

The IPL team that hit the most sixes in an innings at this ground was Royal Challengers Bangalore, who faced Punjab Kings in April 2021 and hit 18 sixes. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) scored 229 against Gujarat Lions in May 2016. At the same time, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s score (49) against Kolkata Knight Riders in April 2017 is the lowest team total in IPL.

Rajasthan Royals’ 206/3 run chase against Kings XI Punjab in April 2019 is the highest IPL run chase at this ground. Now it will be interesting to see who will be the second team to reach the finals of IPL 2023 and which team will win the trophy.

