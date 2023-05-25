IPL 2023: There will be a tough fight between Mumbai and Gujarat in the second qualifier, know when and where to watch live and playing 11

IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 GT vs MI Playing 11: The second qualifier match of IPL 2023 will be played on Friday (May 26) between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. This encounter between the two teams will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Whichever team will win in this match, it will face Chennai Super Kings in the title match to be held on Sunday, May 28. And the losing team will be out of the tournament. In such a situation, a fierce battle can be seen between Mumbai and Gujarat for the final ticket. So let’s know the playing 11 and live streaming details of both the teams in this match.

There will be a clash between Mumbai and Gujarat for the final.

Significantly, the Mumbai team has reached Qualifier 2 by defeating Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match. In this match, Krunal Pandya’s team had to face defeat by a huge margin of 81 runs. While Gujarat had to face defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier match. So far only 3 matches have been played in the IPL between Mumbai and Gujarat. Out of these, Gujarat Titans have won 1 match while Mumbai Indians have won 2 times. Head to head records are better for Mumbai but Gujarat Titans will be very dangerous on their home ground. Last year, Gujarat Titans won the IPL final on this ground.

When and where to watch live matches?

The IPL 2023 qualifier match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Verma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal