IPL 2023: This big news came for Dhoni’s fans, CSK captain said this

CSK vs GT / IPL 2023 Final : Will Dhoni retire? This question was arising very fast among the fans, the answer has come. In fact, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has dismissed the speculation of retirement from IPL after getting the fifth title to Chennai Super Kings. He has said that seeing the love of the fans, he will play again in the next season to give them a gift.

From the beginning of this season of IPL, there was speculation that this could be Dhoni’s last season. The way the audience showered love on him at every ground, its possibility seemed to be stronger. After the five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final, Dhoni was asked if this was his last season. In response to this he said that if we look at the circumstances then this is the best time for me to retire. It is very easy for me to say that I am leaving now but it is difficult to come back after working hard for the next nine months and play one more season.

i will come back and play as much as i can

Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings, said that the body has to support. The way the Chennai fans have showered me with love, it will be my gift to them that I play one more season. The love and passion shown by them, I should also do something for them. Dhoni said that this is the last phase of my career. It started from here and the whole stadium was chanting my name. It happened in Chennai as well but I will come back and play as much as I can…

The final match was exciting

Let us discuss here that in the thrilling final, Gujarat scored 214 runs for five wickets while batting first. After this, due to rain, Chennai got the target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Chennai needed 10 runs off the last two balls. Ravindra Jadeja made CSK the IPL champion for the fifth time by hitting a six on the fifth ball and a four on the last ball. With this, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni equaled Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in terms of winning the IPL title for the fifth time. Chennai had earlier won the title in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

