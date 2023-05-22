IPL: Gill’s century over Kohli, RCB lost by 6 wickets, dream of playoff broken

Delhi, 21 May (Hindustan Times). In the 70th match of IPL 2023 i.e. in the last league match, Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets. With this defeat, Bangalore’s dream of reaching the playoffs was also shattered. The hero of Gujarat’s victory was opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten century. However, in the first innings of this match, Virat Kohli also scored the seventh century of his IPL career.

Chasing the target of 198 runs from RCB, Gujarat did not have a good start. The team got its first blow early in the form of Wriddhiman Saha. Saha after scoring 12 runs. Became a victim of Siraj. After this, Shubman Gir and Vijay Shankar shared a 123-run partnership while batting brilliantly. This partnership took Gujarat to the threshold of victory. However, only then did the RCB bowlers start looking for a way back and took two consecutive wickets. Vijay Shankar scored 53 runs in a span of four balls and Dashun Shanaka was dismissed without opening the account. Then two overs later, David Miller also returned to the pavilion on a personal total of 6 runs. But Shubman Gill stood at the crease and continued to score runs. Gill scored a brilliant century and took the team to victory. Gill remained unbeaten on 104 and Tewatia also remained unbeaten on 4 runs. Siraj took two wickets for Bangalore, while Vijay Kumar and Harshal Patel got one success each.

Earlier, RCB scored 197 runs while opting to bat after losing the toss. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 61 balls for RCB. He hit 13 fours and a six in his innings. Captain Faf Duplessis scored 28, Michael Bracewell scored 26 and Anuj Rawat scored 23 not out off 15 balls. Glenn Maxwell 11 and Mahipal Lomror were dismissed for one run. Dinesh Karthik could not even open the account. Noor Ahmed took the maximum two wickets for Gujarat. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Yash Dayal got one success each.