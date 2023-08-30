IPPDR, Andrise Bass Rejoinder, and Our Reply

Andrise Bass has sent a rejoinder to our reports titled ‘United Nations awards Bangladesh actor Zayed Khan!’ and ‘Doubts surround Bangladeshi actor’s “Humanitarian Award”: An examination of Andrise Bass and her controversial organizations’ published on July 21, 2023, and July 29, 2023, respectively centering a recent award given to Bangladeshi film actor Zayed Khan, where the reports have raised several questions. The rejoinder has been sent through Shihab Uddin Khan, Barrister-at-law, Advocate, Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Below is the full unedited text of the rejoinder, dated August 21, 2023 (which was received by our office on August 26, 2023) along with our response.

Click here for rejoinder pdf.

The REJOINDER

“REJOINDER to the news articles namely “Exposing prize mill Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research” dated 23.07.2023 and “Doubts surround Bangladeshi actor’s “Humanitarian Award”: An examination of Andrise Bass and her controversial organizations” dated 29.07.2023.

We have been instructed by our client, Andrise Bass; BSCJ; MBA; Ph.D, founder of Institute of Public Policy & Diplomacy Research (IPPDR) of 733 3rd Avenue, New York, 11017, to address you with regard to the news report published in your Newspaper on 23.07.2023 and 29.07.2023 under the aforesaid headlines, as under

1. That our client Dr. Andrise Bass is the founder of the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research (hereinafter “IPPDR”) which stands at the nexus of education, policy formulation, and global outreach. Championing the cause of ‘education for all the IPPDR firmly believes in the transformative power of knowledge to create informed leaders who can architect a sustainable future. She has been involved in climate change education and advocacy for many years, mentored by former US Vice President Al Gore (former US Vice President and Noble Peace Prize Winner). She has dedicated her life to fighting injustice, promoting healthcare, equality, and sound immigration policies. She has been a passionate advocate against minor sex trafficking since 2005 and has developed programs to assist youths globally.

2. That our client would like to state that the aforesaid news reports are baseless and concocted and has been published with calculated motive to malign image of our client at the instance of a vested quarter as part of your yellow journalism. It is furtherasserted that the Special Correspondent of BLITZ, Anita Mathur has resorted to falsehood in publishing the news reports and created fictitious stories and contents without having any actual investigation and without maintaining minimum ethics and standard qualities of journalism.

3. That at the outset, our client categorically rejects the contents of the reports and asserts that the concern reporter in collusion with a vested quarter published report upon self- made allegations. Yet, it needs to be pointed out that, the concern reporter intentionally concealed material facts and thereby tried to defame our client through directing volley of false allegations without considering the ramification of the same. The news dated 23.07.2023 containing the title “Exposing prize mill Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research” is absolutely objectionable and defamatory. The title of the news itself is scandalous. The report made with full of disgraceful and false remarks which turned to the sour where all civility and courtesy were thrown out of window. It is claimed that the entire report was defamatory. Though the entire news is defamatory the following statements are more derogatory in nature-

“IPPDR is also running another award project named The President’s Volunteer Service Award, although it has nothing to do with the US President or the White House”

“Holding any event in this auditorium does not mean it has anything to do with the United Nations Conference rooms are also rented-out by the United Nations to prospective clients

“Following commencement of its journey in 2022, Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research has given “Life Time Award” to a large number of individuals, including US President Joe Biden, although White House has never acknowledged or accepted the award from this baseless organization”

“Although it purchased its domain only in 2022, this dubious entity claims to be founded in 2017, with Carlos Manuel Perez Gonzales an President, Dr. Andrise Bass as Founder, and Frédérick Ordines an International Director”

“Commenting on Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research (IPPDR), a source told Blitz that, there are plenty of similar “award mills” in the United States and other countries in the world, who makes money by selling such awards and prizes”

4. That it is claimed by our client that the aforesaid statements are utter lies and distortion of real facts and circumstances. These baseless accusations not only malign the reputation of Dr. Bass and IPPDR but also, by association, implicate the Mission of Haiti, its Consulate, 29 other country delegates, and elected U.S. officials who were in attendance. It is also claimed by our client that, an organization in the United States by the government must be passed a test to receive accreditation to give the certificate to people serving in the U.S. Every such program is monitored by two institutes: Point of Light and AmeriCoprs, and therefore the accusations made are fictitious and baseless. Our client further wants to clarify that the IPPDR has never claimed affiliation with the U.N. The Humanitarian Focus Foundation, which operates under the same umbrella as the IPPDR, has a formal relationship with the U.N. This distinction is clearly articulated in the official website of IPDDR. Furthermore, it is contended that by making remarks like “there are plenty of similar “award-mills” in the United States and other countries in the world, who makes money by selling such awards and prizes” the editor and the concern reporter exposed their racial minds and made racial discrimination as well. It is claimed by our client that, there were no awards given by people because of money. some were retired, generals, former presidents, military personnel, delegates, seating president of a country, mayors, singers, actors, youth, communities leaders of nonprofits.

5. That unfortunately enough, BLITZ published another article on 29.07.2023 on IPPDR and DR. Bass containing an objectionable title “Doubts surround Bangladeshi actor’s “Humanitarian Award”: An examination of Andrise Bass and her controversial organizations” which has unleashed its ferocity to the extreme. The article was apparently made to defame Dr. Bass and to undermine her credibility as well as of IPPDR”. The most disgraceful statements of the 2 Article are reproduced verbatim bellow-

“This assertion has caused a media stir and has been challenged by Blitz a prominent Bangladeshi newspaper. The controversy lies not just in the award, but in the organization and the person behind it -Andrise Bass”

“….Despite Khan’s reduced activity in the Bangladeshi film industry, news about the actor continues to circulate on social media, Khan’s recent visit to the United States, during which he was reportedly honored with the award, has sparked a flurry of Facebook memes and discussions”

“Andrise Bass, the central figure in this controversy, is the President & Founder of the Humanitarian Focus Foundation, and the Founder of the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research. She also claims to hold a Ph.D., a fact that has raised eyebrows due to the lack of evidence supporting her academic credentials”

“Moreover, the Blitz has previously exposed similar dubious award organizations. One such instance is the “Global Child Prodigy Awards” in India. These organizations operate on a questionable business model that involves offering awards to individuals in return for monetary compensation”

“Before her recent humanitarian endeavors, Andrise Bass had a career in sales and event management. However, the event management industry is notorious for distributing fake awards in exchange for money. These prior affiliations of Bass raise questions about her credibility, integrity and the authenticity of the organizations she now leads”

“Additionally, Andrise Bass’s sudden involvement in humanitarian, climate change, sustainability, and public welfare works raises further doubts. Little to no information about her could be found before 2021, except a single document from 2015, which according to our IT experts might have been post with back date”.

“Andrise Bas’s purported PhD degree adds another element of suspicion Our experts have found no trace of her academic record further intensifying the uncertainty surrounding her

6. That the aforesaid remarks and statements are tremendously objectionable and defamatory. Our client is naturally aggrieved from such statements and her reputation has been seriously undermined before various communities and to the world at large. Yet, it needs to be pointed out that, by using and circulating such false and irksome comments BLITZ has lost its credibility as a prudent and responsible news paper. Our client cannot now remain entirely benign under the given scenario.

7. That it is contended that, the 2nd article accused Dr. Bass and the IPPDR of fraudulent activities without any substantial evidence. Moreover, the article violated our client’s privacy and interfered to her undisturbed enjoyment of life and work by publishing inaccurate information about her background without her consent. The reports unjustly tarnished the reputations of hard-working individuals and institutions. If there is genuine concern about any fraudulent activities, it should be addressed to the Department of State or the American embassy rather than attempting to defame reputed persons and organisations like Dr. Bass and IPPDR. If the editor requires Dr. Bass’s degree information, he could write a formal demand to the Department of higher education in the U.S. by sending a complaint to the state department or the U.S. embassy that she did not do. However, the concern reporter Anita Mathur without verifying the veracity of this information’s made the fictitious and false stories just to humiliate and harass Dr. Bass. It is claimed that the Article made serious racial remarks referring our client’s earlier career which is wholly unwanted and unprofessional. It is further claimed that, IPPDR provides awards maintaining due diligence and it has already gained worldwide recognition.

8. That it is asserted that the false and derogatory statements and remarks are so lethal and unwanted that no prudent news agency or news paper would have allowed to be published. Therefore out client binning it summarily. However, this false and fabricated circulation has caused significant distress and harm to the organization and Dr. Bass. BLITZ need to realize that, in case of such serious allegations, false and fabricated rhetoric can only divert the public attention or media for a little while. Hence if BLITZ really have any materials to establish such allegations, they need to come up with credible reports and evidence. Otherwise, instead of crying out foul they should pay heed to professional journalism without any attempt to defame innocent persons and organizations.

9. That the corollary of your report and the statements made therein seriously lower down the image and honour of our client. Our client does not understand quite why you have become so nefarious to defame our client through false, baseless and fabricated allegations and comments. Our client shocked to see these false reports purely engineered on malice and following so, she suffered mental agonies and torture. Furthermore, our client is facing continuous mental torture, social harassment, and fear of future reputational losses that could not be repaired.

10. That following the false news reports our client calculated special damages on account of mental torture, agony, financial loss and injury inflicted to her reputation as well as to IPPDR, bonour due to the statement/averments, which you have made the detail so well of the same are mentioned as under

General Damages

Injury/ loss to reputation as a person-$ 5,00,000/- Mental torture and physical agony Loss to reputation of IPPDR: -$2,50,000 Legal Assistance-$ 5,00,000/ Legal assistance & General-$19,000

GRAND TOTAL= $ 12,60,000/-

(as general and special compensation)

11. Under these circumstances, essentially it would appear that, the news’s published in collusion and instigation of a vested quarter to gain some unknown benefits. As news paper, you are under a duty to act responsibly in publishing matters which are based on facts and authenticity. Your news articles neither conforms to the ethics of responsible journalism, nor adheres to upholding standard of journalism expected from a standard news paper. In fact the statements and allegations made in the said articles are both contemptuous towards our client and libellous in the eye of law and our client reserves its rights to take all necessary legal actions in accordance with law.

IN THE ABOVE PREMISES, we have the instructions of our aforementioned client to categorically refute all allegations/comments/statements brought against her and IPDDR in BLITZ and call upon you to retract the said news articles/reports unreservedly as having no authentic basis and publish our rejoinder with similar prominence in the earliest edition of your next publishing and by no later than within 7 days of receipt of this notice and intimate us accordingly. Our client also demands of you to seek unconditional written apology to our client for the defamatory statements/comments/averments made in the said news reports within the same stipulated time.

In the event you fail to publish the rejoinder and seek unconditional apology as demanded by our client, she reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against you all under the prevailing legal provisions of Bangladesh including demand of the aggregated amount of damages as mentioned in paragraph 10 above of the land including seeking compensation”.

OUR REPLY

Addressing the no. 1: This paragraph has nothing to do with the report we have published.

Addressing the no. 2: We, the Blitz newspaper, publish news reports with careful examination and research. We had/have no motive to malign the image of anyone.

Addressing no. 3: The title might sound scandalous to some readers but in reality, Adrise Bass and her lawyer are not able to address the allegation with solid proof. Being a newspaper with a history of fighting terrorism, radicalism, religious extremism, scammers, and fraudsters, etc. we always, before publishing, gather the evidence and proof.

Our report states, “IPPDR is also running another award project named The President’s Volunteer Service Award, although it has nothing to do with the US President or the White House.”

We fail to understand why the name of US President Joe Biden and his picture has been published on social media outlets by Andrise Bass if it has nothing to do with the POTUS. Awarding the US President in a closed ceremony does not make the “prize” associated with the President of the United States Joe Biden. WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“Holding any event in this auditorium does not mean it has anything to do with the United Nations Conference rooms are arented out-out by the United Nations to prospective clients”. WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“Following commencement of its journey in 2022, Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research has given “Life Time Award” to a large number of individuals, including US President Joe Biden, although White House has never acknowledged or accepted the award from this baseless organization.”

We have contacted the White House and they have failed to find anything related to this. WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“Although it purchased its domain only in 2022, this dubious entity claims to be founded in 2017, with Carlos Manuel Perez Gonzales an President, Dr. Andrise Bass as Founder, and Frédérick Ordines an International Director”. THIS IS TRUE, THE DOMAIN IS ACTUALLY PURCHASED IN 2022. BELOW IS THE IMAGE OF THE RECORD AS PUBLISHED BY The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

“Commenting on the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research (IPPDR), a source told Blitz that, there are plenty of similar “award mills” in the United States and other countries in the world, who make money by selling such awards and prizes”. THIS IS TRUE TO OUR KNOWLEDGE THAT THERE ARE PLENTY OF ‘AWARD MILLS’ ALL AROUND THE WORLD. SO, WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

ADDRESSING NO. 4: In the aforementioned paragraphs there is no lie as there are plenty of ‘Award Mills’ worldwide and they seek money against the awards they offer. We have never said in our report that the attendees are false or fake, or whatsoever, so, there is no point talking about something irrelevant. In our report, we have not spoken about the Mission of Haiti, its Consulate, 29 other country delegates, and elected US officials who were in attendance. So, this ‘made-up allegation‘ is brought into the picture to engage the attendees who have nothing to do with our reports.

It is true that every ‘such program‘ in the United States should be monitored by two institutes: Point of Light and AmeriCorps, and therefore our question is “Is IPPDR is also being monitored by the ‘Point of Light’ and ‘AmeriCorps’ or not? We have contacted the AmeriCorps and Point of Light and we’ve not received any reply yet.

“Our client further wants to clarify that the IPPDR has never claimed affiliation with the UN”. IT IS ADMITTED BY ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER THAT Institute of Public Policy & Diplomacy Research (IPPDR) IS NOT AFILLIATED TO THE UNITED NATIONS. SO, WE ARE CORRECT HERE ALSO.

“The Humanitarian Focus Foundation, which operates under the same umbrella as the IPPDR, has a formal relationship with the UN. This distinction is clearly articulated in the official website of IPDDR.” THIS IS IRRELEVANT ARGUMENT POSED BY ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER. SO, WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“Furthermore, it is contended that by making remarks like “there are plenty of similar “award-mills” in the United States and other countries in the world, who makes money by selling such awards and prizes””. THIS IS TRUE AND HENCE WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“The editor and the concern reporter exposed their racial minds and made racial discrimination as well”. THERE IS NOT RACIAL COMMENT RATHER WE HAVE EXPOSED THE SOCIETAL STIGMA WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. OUR RECORD SUGGESTS THAT WE ALWAYS STAND WITH MINORITIES, ETHNICITIES, AND PERSECUTED COMMUNITIES WORLDWIDE.

“It is claimed by our client that, there were no awards given by people because of money. some were retired, generals, former presidents, military personnel, delegates, seating president of a country, mayors, singers, actors, youth, communities leaders of nonprofits”. WE HAVE NEVER QUESTIONED THE AUDIENCE AVAILABLE ON THE EVENT AND THE RECIPIENTS OF THE AWARDS BUT THE ORGANISATION. HENCE WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

ADDRESSING NO. 5: “This assertion has caused a media stir and has been challenged by Blitz a prominent Bangladeshi newspaper. The controversy lies not just in the award, but in the organization and the person behind it -Andrise Bass”. WE HAVE FOLLOWED THE CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING A REPORT PUBLISHED IN ‘BARTA BAZAR’ WHICH IS ALSO A PROMINENT NEWS OUTLET IN BANGLADESH. SO, THE IPPDR WAS QUESTIONED AS “Zayed Khan received the award from a baseless organization”.

SO, WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“….Despite Khan’s reduced activity in the Bangladeshi film industry, news about the actor continues to circulate on social media, Khan’s recent visit to the United States, during which he was reportedly honored with the award, has sparked a flurry of Facebook memes and discussions,” THIS IS TRUE AS IT WAS ALSO MENTIONED IN ‘BARTA BAZAR’ NEWS OUTLET. SO, WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“Andrise Bass, the central figure in this controversy, is the President & Founder of the Humanitarian Focus Foundation, and the Founder of the Institute of Public Policy and Diplomacy Research. She also claims to hold a Ph.D., a fact that has raised eyebrows due to the lack of evidence supporting her academic credentials”. ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER FAILED TO PRODUCE THE EVIDENCE PROVING HER DOCTORATE OR PH.D. FROM ANY EXISTING/LEGITIMATE UNIVERSITY. IT IS THEIR LEGAL RIGHT TO PROVIDE US WITH THE SOLID EVIDENCE TO PROVE THEIR CLAIMS. SO, WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“Moreover, the Blitz has previously exposed similar dubious award organizations. One such instance is the “Global Child Prodigy Awards” in India. These organizations operate on a questionable business model that involves offering awards to individuals in return for monetary compensation”. THE LAWYER HAS COMPARED THE ‘GLOBAL PRODIGY AWARDS,’ A FRAUDULENT AWARD MILL WHICH WAS EXPOSED BY BLITZ. SO, WE STAND BY OUR REPORT EXPRESSING OUR GRATITUDE TOWARDS THE LAWYER FOR ACKNOWLEDGING IT.

“Before her recent humanitarian endeavors, Andrise Bass had a career in sales and event management. However, the event management industry is notorious for distributing fake awards in exchange for money. These prior affiliations of Bass raise questions about her credibility, integrity and the authenticity of the organizations she now leads”. WE STAND BY OUR REPORT AS ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER FAILED TO PROVE HER PREVIOUS ASSOCIATIONS CONSIDERING ALL THE POSTULATES AND OBSERVATIONS GIVEN ABOVE.

“Additionally, Andrise Bass’s sudden involvement in humanitarian, climate change, sustainability, and public welfare works raises further doubts. Little to no information about her could be found before 2021, except a single document from 2015, which according to our IT experts might have been post with back date”. ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER FAILED TO PROVIDE ANY DOCUMENTAL EVIDENCE PROVING SHE WAS EVIDENTLY WORKING FOR THE SAME CAUSE OR ASSOCIATED CAUSES OR HUMANITARIAN ORGANIZATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. HENCE WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“Andrise Bas’s purported PhD degree adds another element of suspicion Our experts have found no trace of her academic record further intensifying the uncertainty surrounding her”. THIS POINT HAS ALREADY BEEN ADDRESSED ABOVE WHERE ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER FAILED TO PROVIDE ANY DOCUMENTAL EVIDENCE TO PROVE OUR REPORTS WRONG. HENCE, WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

6. “That the aforesaid remarks and statements are tremendously objectionable and defamatory. Our client is naturally aggrieved from such statements and her reputation has been seriously undermined before various communities and to the world at large. Yet, it needs to be pointed out that, by using and circulating such false and irksome comments BLITZ has lost its credibility as a prudent and responsible news paper. Our client cannot now remain entirely benign under the given scenario”. ALL THE POINTS RAISED IN THE REJOINDER BY ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER ARE ADDRESSED BY US IN THIS RESPONSE.

“.. Moreover, the article violated our client’s privacy and interfered to her undisturbed enjoyment of life and work by publishing inaccurate information about her background without her consent.” ALL THE INFORMATION IS GATHERED FROM PUBLIC DOMAINS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE INCLUDING SOCIAL MEDIA, BLOGS, AND VIDEO-SHARING SITES. SO, BLITZ HAS NOT VIOLATED ANY PRIVACY OF ANDRISE BASS AND HENCE WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

“The reports unjustly tarnished the reputations of hard-working individuals and institutions”. OUR QUESTION IS – WHICH OTHER ORGANIZATIONS ARE QUESTIONED HERE? AND EVERYTHING PUBLISHED CAN BE COUNTERED WITH THE EVIDENCE (IF) PROVIDED BY ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER.

“If there is genuine concern about any fraudulent activities, it should be addressed to the Department of State or the American embassy rather than attempting to defame reputed persons and organisations like Dr. Bass and IPPDR”. BLITZ ALREADY HAS INFORMED THE COMPETENT AUTHORITIES REGARDING THIS. HENCE, WE STAND BY OUR REPORT.

ADDRESSING POINT 8: “That it is asserted that the false and derogatory statements and remarks are so lethal and unwanted that no prudent news agency or news paper would have allowed to be published. Therefore out client binning it summarily. However, this false and fabricated circulation has caused significant distress and harm to the organization and Dr. Bass. BLITZ need to realize that, in case of such serious allegations, false and fabricated rhetoric can only divert the public attention or media for a little while. Hence if BLITZ really have any materials to establish such allegations, they need to come up with credible reports and evidence. Otherwise, instead of crying out foul they should pay heed to professional journalism without any attempt to defame innocent persons and organizations”. BLITZ HAS ALREADY ADDRESSED THESE ISSUES WHICH ARE REPEATEDLY MENTIONED IN THE REJOINDER. PLEASE REFER TO THE SECTIONS ABOVE.

ADDRESSING POINT 9: “That the corollary of your report and the statements made therein seriously lower down the image and honour of our client. Our client does not understand quite why you have become so nefarious to defame our client through false, baseless and fabricated allegations and comments. Our client shocked to see these false reports purely engineered on malice and following so, she suffered mental agonies and torture. Furthermore, our client is facing continuous mental torture, social harassment, and fear of future reputational losses that could not be repaired”. ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER ARE NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE ANY DOCUMENTARY EVIDENCE FOR HER CLAIMS AGAINST OUR QUESTIONS.

ADDRESSING POINT 11: “Under these circumstances, essentially it would appear that, the news’s published in collusion and instigation of a vested quarter to gain some unknown benefits. As news paper, you are under a duty to act responsibly in publishing matters which are based on facts and authenticity. Your news articles neither conforms to the ethics of responsible journalism, nor adheres to upholding standard of journalism expected from a standard news paper. In fact the statements and allegations made in the said articles are both contemptuous towards our client and libellous in the eye of law and our client reserves its rights to take all necessary legal actions in accordance with law”. BY WRONGLY ACCUSING BLITZ, A 20-YEARS-OLD GOVERNMENT REGISTERED NEWSPAPER WITH INTERNATIONAL REPUTE, OF “VESTED QUARTER TO GAIN SOME UNKNOWN BENEFITS” IS A SERIOUS ACCUSATION TESTAMENT TO DEFAMATION AND CRIMINAL ACTIONS. FOR SOME YEARS BLITZ IS BEING TARGETTED BY ANTI-BANGLADESH ELEMENTS WHO ALSO USE THE SAME TONE WITH THE AGENDA OF DEMEANING THE IMAGE OF OUR NEWSPAPER FOR THE “CRIMES” OF PUTTING THE INTEREST OF BANGLADESH ABOVE ANYTHING ELSE.

“Your news articles neither conforms to the ethics of responsible journalism, nor adheres to upholding standard of journalism expected from a standard news paper”. BY TARGETTING NEWS ARTICLES IN BLITZ ANDRISE BASS AND HER LAWYER HAVE JOINTLY ACCUSED AND ATTEMPTED TO BRAND OUR NEWSPAPER OF BEING IRRESPONSIBLE, AND UNETHICAL CIVIL SOCIETY INSTRUMENT. THIS STATEMENT “YOUR ARTICLES” IMPLIES ON ALL THE REPORTING AND NEWS BLITZ HAS EVER PUBLISHED INCLUDING THOSE AGAINST TERRORISM, MILITANCY, RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM, HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS, MINORITY RIGHTS PROTECTION, AND PERSECUTION ETC. WE SEEK YOUR APOLOGY ON IT.

WE RESERVE THE LEGAL RIGHT (ACCORDING TO THE LAW) TO DEMAND AN UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY FOR MAKING DEROGATORY REMARKS ON A LEGAL PAPER AGAINST BLITZ AND ALL THE NEWS OUTLETS IN BANGLADESH WITHIN 7 DAYS OF PUBLISHING THIS REJOINDER AND OUR REPLY. FAILING THIS MAY LEAD TO LEGAL CONSEQUENCES IN THE UNITED NATIONS, THE US COURT OF LAW, AND EUROPEAN COURTS AGAINST ANDRISE BASS, AND INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC POLICY & DIPLOMACY RESEARCH (IPPDR).