IPS Ravi Sinha will be the new RAW chief

New Delhi / Patna, 19 June (Hindustan Times). Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday made the chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha’s name. Sinha will replace Samant Kumar Goel. Samant’s tenure as RAW chief ends on June 30.

Ravi Sinha is a 1988 batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre. He is currently working as Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat.

A Central government order said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ravi Sinha as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years. He will be the chief of RAW for the next two years from June 30.

IPS Ravi Sinha originally comes from Bhojpur district of Bihar. He studied at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. After this, in 1988, he passed the UPSC exam. Initially he got Madhya Pradesh cadre, but later he came to Chhattisgarh cadre. Later he came on central deputation to Delhi as a RAW officer.