Iran: Death sentence given to 354 people in Iran this year, know what is the reason

Execution in Iran: So far in the year 2023, 354 people have been hanged in Iran. Compared to last year, an increase in the number of hangings has been recorded this year. Keeping in mind the increase in executions, Norway-based Iran Human Rights has also issued a warning. Throwing light on the matter, the human rights organization said that compared to last year, this number is much higher. For information, let us tell you that during the anti-hijab protest, a woman named Mahsa Irani was arrested by the Iranian police for not wearing the hijab properly and during this time the woman died. After Mehsa’s death, the protests intensified. The effect of this protest was being seen all over Iran.

death sentence was increased

According to a report presented by the Human Rights Organization, the death sentence was increased to stop these protests happening in the country and to instill fear in the minds of the people. According to a report presented, in the year 2022, 582 people were sentenced to death in Iran. As compared to last year, 354 people have been sentenced to death so far this year. On the other hand, talk about the first six months of the year 2022, during that time only 261 people were given death sentence in the country. These figures clearly indicate that 36 percent more punishment has been given this year as compared to last year. It has also been noted in the released report that 20 percent of the people killed in Iran are Baloch minority.

Why was the death sentence given



According to the report presented, most of these people have been sentenced to death on the charges of drugs. In the year 2023, 206 people have been sentenced to death in drug cases. These figures are 126 percent more than last year. Speaking on the matter, IHR director Mahmoud Amiri-Moghaddam said that the death penalty is given to create fear in the society and prevent more protests. The death sentence has been given to those people, who were involved in selling drugs in the society.