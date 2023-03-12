Iran has signs deal to buy Russian Su-35 fighter jets

Iran has completed a deal to buy Russian Su-35 fighters, the state agency writes. IRNA with reference to the statement of the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN.

“Sukhoi Su-35 fighters have been approved by Iranian aviation experts from the technical side. In October 2020, after the end of the embargo on Iran on the purchase of weapons, in accordance with UN Resolution 2231, Iran completed the contract for the purchase of these aircraft.

On January 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian leader Ibrahim Raisi discussed issues on the Russian-Iranian agenda with an emphasis on further building up bilateral cooperation. It was about mutually beneficial projects in the energy, transport and logistics sectors.

The desire of Russia and Iran to take bilateral relations to a new level was announced on July 18, 2022 by the assistant to the President of Russia, Yuri Ushakov.

The previous telephone conversation between Putin and Raisi took place on November 12, 2022. The Presidents discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis on further building up cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields, including the transport and logistics sector.

Russia continues to develop cooperation with Iran. As IRNA reported on November 8, 2022, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev held talks in Tehran with officials of the republic. In particular, he met with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani, and also took part in the discussion of issues on expanding political and economic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.