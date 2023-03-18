Iran plans to open direct flights to St. Petersburg and Kazan

March 18 - BLiTZ. Deputy Minister of Tourism, Cultural Heritage and Handicrafts of Iran Ali Asghar Shalbafiyan in an interview with a news agency correspondent <a rel="nofollow" href="https://tass.ru/ekonomika/17304227">TASS</a> spoke about the intentions of the republic to open direct flights to Russian cities.

We are talking about Kazan and St. Petersburg.

“We now have 11 flights between Tehran and Moscow. Soon there will be flights (from Iran – SM.News) to Kazan and St. Petersburg,” the Deputy Minister emphasized.

He also gave personal recommendations to travelers from Russia. According to Shalbafiyan, if possible, Russians should visit all the cities of the Islamic Republic, since each of them has something to see.

