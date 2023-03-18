Iran says education for women is Afghan internal affair

March 18 - BLiTZ. Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qumi, in a meeting with the Minister for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Khaled Hanafi, said that issues related to education for women are an internal affair of Afghanistan. It is reported by TASS.

“Issues of education and women’s rights are an internal affair of your country and will be dealt with properly,” said Kumi.

He noted that Iran will not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and will leave this issue for Kabul to decide.

Hanafi also noted that Islamic countries need unity in order to resist the pressure that comes from outside.