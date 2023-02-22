Iranian companies have begun the procedure for certification of cars in the Russian Federation

Cars of the Iranian companies Saipa and Iran Khodro, which intend to supply their cars to Russia, are now undergoing certification. This was announced on February 22 by the official representative of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade of Iran, Omid Ghalibaf.

Saipa has signed a contract with a Belarusian company for the export of 45,000 cars – Shahin and Quick, the same two models of cars will be supplied to the Russian market,” Galibaf said in a comment. “RIA News”.

It has not yet been specified whether Iranian cars will be sent to Russia directly or through Belarus. According to Ghalibaf, this issue depends on Western sanctions.

At the same time, the Saipa concern has not yet entered into contracts with the Russian side, but only sent one of its cars to Russia as a sample for certification.

On February 14, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that it is still impossible to deliver Iranian cars to Russia, since they have not passed mandatory certification.

Earlier, on February 9, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexei Dedov said that the Iranian automaker Iran Khodro intends to supply 2,000 cars to Russia, and the Saipa company – more than 20,000 cars a year. The diplomat clarified that the issues related to the certification of Iranian cars in Russia and the formation of a dealer network have not yet been finally resolved. All these moments can shift the start date for deliveries of cars to the Russian Federation.

In 2022, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov reported that Iranian automakers were actively interested in promoting their cars on the Russian car market.