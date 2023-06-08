IRCTC Retiring Room Book: If you are planning a tour, then you will get luxurious rooms at the railway station so cheaply

IRCTC Retiring Room Book

Many times the train is so late that the person has to wait for many hours at the station for the train. In such a situation, there is also a railway retiring room at almost every station for the convenience of the passengers.

IRCTC Retiring Room Book

Let us tell you that the railway retiring room is a rest room. Passengers can take rest in this room when the train is running late by 2-3 hours as per its schedule.

IRCTC Retiring Room Book

It is very important for you to know that for how long and for how much money you can book the retiring room. It is said that the retiring room is booked for at least 3 hours. Apart from this, you can book for a maximum of 48 hours.

IRCTC Retiring Room Book

If you book retiring room for less than 3 hours then you can book inside for 30-40 rupees and if you book for 48 hours then you may have to pay more charge.

IRCTC Retiring Room Book

One Single Bed Room or One Double Bed Room or One Bed in Dormitory is provided for a passenger in the Retiring Room. There is facility to book One Double Bed Room or Two Bed in Dormitory room for two passengers.

IRCTC Retiring Room Book

One Double Bed Room + One Single Bed Room or Dormitory Room with Three Beds is available for three passengers.

IRCTC Retiring Room Book

If the retiring room is booked for four passengers, then the facility of Two Double Bed Rooms or Dormitory Room with four beds is available.

IRCTC Retiring Room Book

Two Double Bed Rooms or Five bedded Dormitory Room facilities are available on 5 messengers. On booking a retiring room for six passengers, the facility of Two Double Bed Rooms or Dormitory Room with Six beds is available.