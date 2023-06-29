IRCTC’s great offer, visit 7 Jyotirlingas together in Sawan, know what facilities will be available

IRCTC: The month of Sawan is starting from 4th July. According to Hindu mythological beliefs, this month has special significance. Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. In such a situation, IRCTC has brought a wonderful tour package for you in the month of Sawan.

Darshan of 7 Jyotirlingas

Under this tour package, you are getting a chance to visit 7 Jyotirlingas. Under this tour package, you are getting a chance to visit Bhimashankar, Grineshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Mallikarjuna, Omkareshwar, Parli Vaijnath, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlingas. You are also getting many great facilities in this tour package of IRCTC. If you also want to visit seven Jyotirlingas in the month of Sawan. In such a situation, you should not miss this tour package.

What’s in the package

The name of this tour package of IRCTC is Har Har Mahadev! There is seven Jyotirling Darshan Yatra (WZBGI07). This is a train tour package of IRCTC.

This tour package is starting from Rajkot on 13 August 2023. You can book your ticket in Sleeper, Economy, 3AC-Standard or 3AC-Comfort as per your convenience.

This IRCTC tour package is for a total of 9 nights and 10 days. You do not have to worry about anything while traveling under this package.

IRCTC will make complete arrangements for accommodation, food and drink.

For more information related to this tour package, you can visit this link Can go on.

