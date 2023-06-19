IRE vs Oman Dream 11: These players of Ireland and Oman will make you a millionaire, see here the best team of Dream11

The qualifier matches of the World Cup 2023 have started. Fourth match of this qualifier Ireland And Oman will be played between This match between the two teams will be played at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. Ireland’s team is known for reversing history in the World Cup. On the other hand, Oman would like to make its mark by defeating Ireland in this match of the qualifiers. In such a situation, today we will tell you about the best team of Dream11 which will make you rich.

pitch report

The pitch of Bulawayo Athletic Club will prove to be helpful for the fast bowlers. Especially at the beginning of the match, it will give a lot of help to the fast bowlers. In such a situation, the team bowling first after winning the toss can have an advantage here. The record of speeding on this ground is also very good.

When and where can you watch the match

You can watch the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Star Sports Network in India. Apart from this, this match is also being livestreamed on your mobile on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website. All these matches will start at 12.30 pm Indian time.

Best Dream11 Team of Ireland and Oman

wicket keeper: L Tucker

batsman: Paul Sterling, Jatinder Singh, Harry Tector

all rounder: Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Jade Maqsood, A Ilyas, Curtis Campher

bowler: Bilal Khan, Josh Little

Captain – Harry Tector

Vice-Captain – Josh Little

Playing 11 of Ireland and Oman

IrelandAndrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Logan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aaqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Mohd Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Kalimullah, Fayaz Butt

