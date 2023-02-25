IRGC General Hajizade: We want to kill Trump and Pompeo and destroy the greatness of America

IRGC General Amir Ali Hajizade made a loud statement. According to the Iranian military, Tehran intends to assassinate former United States President Donald Trump and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Details are reported by the information publication EurAsia Daily.

The Iranian general said that the list was not limited to the above individuals. It also included ex-General of the US Army Central Command Mackenzie.

February 25, 2023 at 03:58 pm

According to the military, the reason for retaliation is the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, which occurred on January 3, 2020.