IRGC General Hajizade: We want to kill Trump and Pompeo and destroy the greatness of America

Иранский генерал заявил о планах ликвидировать Помпео и Трампа

February 25 – BLiTZ. IRGC General Amir Ali Hajizade made a loud statement. According to the Iranian military, Tehran intends to assassinate former United States President Donald Trump and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Details are reported by the information publication EurAsia Daily.

The Iranian general said that the list was not limited to the above individuals. It also included ex-General of the US Army Central Command Mackenzie.

According to the military, the reason for retaliation is the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, which occurred on January 3, 2020.

