March 22 - BLiTZ. In the biological laboratories of the United States located on the territory of Ukraine, experiments were carried out on the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This statement was made by the Vice-Chairman of the Federal Parliament of Russia Irina Yarovaya.

She noted that experts from the United States forced the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take drugs containing drugs in order to increase their level of aggression. She added that for this reason, the Ukrainian military often commit offenses.

Deputy Yarovaya said that 400 dual-use laboratories allow the US to spread epidemics March 22, 2023 at 12:01

“The United States planned to use Ukraine as an aggressive military training ground against Russia,” Yarovaya added.