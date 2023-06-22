‘Irrelevant orders have ended the jobs of 800 teachers of minority schools’, Mandar MLA spoke to the Chief Secretary

Ranchi: Mandar MLA Shilpi Neha Tirkey met Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh on Thursday. He has requested them that minority schools are facing many problems due to several irrelevant office orders issued by the departmental director. In this context, he specifically mentioned the letter number 1060 issued last year, due to which more than 800 assistant teachers appointed in minority schools from June 7, 2022 to August 30, 2022, have lost their jobs, while among them The salary of many had also been fixed. The Mandar MLA requested the Chief Secretary to issue instructions to modify several irrelevant orders issued by the departmental director’s office and get them re-issued because of this, challenges have arisen in front of minority schools.

Salary of teachers should be fixed at DSE level only

Mandar MLA Shilpi Neha Tirkey said that in letter number 1060, it has been said by the departmental director that instead of assistant teacher, assistant professor was to be appointed, whereas the reality is something else. According to the order of the government, assistant teachers are to be appointed in primary schools, but the situation of minority schools is completely different. Unlike primary schools, teachers of minority schools do not get facilities like traveling allowance and pension. Mrs. Tirkey said that in the current situation, the salaries of teachers of primary schools are fixed at the level of District Superintendent of Education, while the salaries of assistant teachers of minority schools are fixed by the departmental director, due to which many times it takes years to take a decision. Gets applied. Because of this, obstacles are being created in the operation and management of minority schools. That’s why salary fixation of teachers of minority schools should also be done by District Superintendent of Education.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand named Baludih, but now sand cannot be found

Requested the Chief Secretary to issue instructions

Smt. Tirkey told the Chief Secretary that due to frequent transfers, promotions or any other changes at the departmental level, many times such erroneous office orders are issued, which have never happened before and are contrary to the ground reality. He requested the Chief Secretary to issue such guidelines from his level, so that such irrelevant orders are not issued at the departmental level due to any transfer, promotion or any other departmental change and the operation and management of minority schools in a better way. Keep going On meeting Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, he said that positive decisions will be taken soon at the level of Chief Secretary.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand, where there is a feeling of cold even in the scorching heat Secretary sukhdeo singh news