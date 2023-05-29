Irrigation water will reach every farm in Bihar by 2025, private tube wells will also be surveyed

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed the officers to work fast to ensure that irrigation water is delivered to every farm in Bihar within the stipulated time as per the target. Addressing the review meeting of Har Khet Tak Sinchai Ka Pani Yojna under Saat Nishchay-2 at 01 Ane Marg on Monday, the Chief Minister said that irrigation water should be delivered to every farm as soon as possible, speed up this work.

There is water and greenery, only then life is safe

CM said that we work continuously for the facilities of the people and in their interest. Many works have also been done to maintain the ground water level and to promote the environment. Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan has been started in 2019 to conserve water and promote greenery. There is water and greenery, only then life is safe.

Complete the plan by 2025 in any case

The Chief Minister said that in the previous meetings, each and every aspect was discussed in connection with the Sinchai Nischay Yojana till every farm. He said that after holding a meeting with the engineers, the work should be progressed quickly. Review the updated status of the works being done by visiting the site. He said that in any case, this scheme should be completed by 2025. Get a proper survey done regarding the private tubewell scheme, so that no area is left out and everyone gets its benefit. Every possible cooperation will be done by the government. Paying attention to the things that happened in the previous meetings, move the work forward fast so that within the stipulated time limit, the work of irrigation determination scheme is completed for every field.

Additional Chief Secretary gave detailed information to CM

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Minor Water Resources, Parmar Ravi Manubhai, in a presentation before the Chief Minister, gave detailed information about the progress of the works being done in the direction of water determination scheme to every farm under seven decisions-2. He also gave information regarding the Chief Minister’s Private Tube Well Scheme. Instructing the officers in the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a meeting was held in the year 2021 itself regarding Seven Determinations-2.

