Is it possible to plant cucumbers after cucumbers – News

Cucumbers are a rather capricious crop, when planting which all the nuances of cultivation should be foreseen. So, the choice of a site for planting becomes an important point, in connection with which the question arises whether it is possible to plant cucumbers in their last year’s place. The public news service found out if it is allowed to grow cucumbers after cucumbers.

To deal with this issue, you should know what crop rotation is. The process is a competent alternation of crops in one area, taking into account the requirements of plants. Proper crop rotation can significantly increase the yield.

Plants that grow in one place draw more and more nutrients from the soil, gradually impoverishing it. Each season, an increasing number of pathogenic bacteria are formed in the soil, which cause diseases of subsequent plants. Cucumbers in this sense are a very “gluttonous” crop, and therefore it is extremely undesirable to grow them in the same garden. Photo: freepik.com

If there was no other place for planting, then planting in the same place is allowed, taking into account abundant and regular top dressing, but it is impossible to plant this crop on one bed for more than 4 years in a row.

A rich harvest when planting cucumbers after cucumbers is hardly possible.

What to plant

Thus, it is undesirable to plant cucumbers after cucumbers, but the question arises of what can be planted on the site where “insatiable” cucumbers grew last season, leaving the soil extremely poor. The ideal option is to rest for such a ridge. Unencumbered soil will be able to gain strength until the next season.

Nevertheless, few summer residents can afford to leave some area to stand idle, so we suggest planting green manure plants after cucumbers. When their cut green mass is buried, the earth is enriched with nitrogen and other valuable substances. They suppress the development of weeds and prevent the spread of diseases. Photo: freepik.com

Best of all, soil fertility after cucumbers will be restored by legumes and cruciferous plants. It is also interesting that they can be planted already at the end of the previous season, so that by the new season the earth is filled with useful substances, after which potatoes, rhubarb, and corn can be planted on it.

Landing without green manure

If it was not possible to plant green manure, but the site after the cucumbers must be used, then you can try to plant root crops:

carrot; root celery; beet; radish; turnip.

These crops have roots deep in the ground, while cucumbers have a more shallow root system, so the deeper layers can still be rich in nutrients.

Onions, garlic, dill and other herbs feel good after cucumbers.

What can not be planted

Now we should dwell on the fact that it is impossible to plant on the garden after cucumbers. So, the most undesirable followers are relatives of the cucumber from the gourd family – melons, watermelons, zucchini, pumpkin. Exotic plants will not be able to fully develop after cucumbers – lagenaria, luffa, melotria.

Planting cabbage after cucumbers deserves special attention. This culture is able to develop well only in enriched soil, moreover, it itself has no less “voracity” than a cucumber. Therefore, cabbage planted after cucumbers will not itself give a rich harvest, and will deplete the land completely.

Where to plant cucumbers

Since it is not recommended to plant cucumbers after cucumbers, we will try to find the optimal site for planting this vegetable. Because of his love for rich soil, it is advisable to leave a site for cucumbers on which green manure previously grew. Excellent predecessors for cucumbers:

legumes; cereals; cruciferous.

It is also allowed to plant a crop after the following plants:

onion and garlic; greenery; roots; cabbage; tomatoes; corn.

Where not to plant

As already mentioned, the least preferred predecessors of cucumbers are plants from the pumpkin family – zucchini, zucchini, squash. And the point is not only that they absorb the same nutrients, but also that they are affected by the same diseases and pests. Insects and bacteria that have fallen into the ground will with great pleasure pounce on their favorite delicacy, which they ate a year earlier.