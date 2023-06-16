Is pauper Pakistan looking at BRICS as the last resort, reveals from the report, is trying to join

Standing at the door of Kangali, Pakistan is once again expressing its desire to join the BRICS countries. According to an ANI report, Pakistan Today has said that Islamabad’s wish will be discussed in the upcoming summit of the grouping in South Africa in August. Let us inform, 19 countries of the world including Pakistan have shown their interest in joining BRICS.

Pakistan wants to join BRICSAccording to ANI report, one of the primary foreign policy agenda of Pakistan is to join the BRICS group. At the same time, the member countries of BRICS have also expressed their desire to expand the membership of the group, but there is doubt whether Pakistan will be included as a member, because the poor condition of Pakistan can spoil the credibility of BRICS countries. Apart from this, India is also not in favor of including Pakistan.

discuss detail

Let us tell you, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are members of BRICS, and its member countries are considering the expansion of the group. 19 countries have expressed their desire to join this group. On June 3, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had told South Africa that the expansion of the BRICS grouping is still on and the members of the five-nation grouping are considering it with a positive intention and an open mind. Jaishankar said that there are three aspects of any other country joining BRICS. First how are the current BRICS members working with each other. Second BRICS how to connect non-BRICS countries. And the third aspect of this is how do we see the possible expansion of BRICS. We also need to work on what would be the appropriate format for this.

Last year also Pakistan tried to join BRICSSignificantly, even in the year 2022, Pakistan was trying to join BRICS. Last year, China was hosting the BRICS countries conference online. Pakistan was trying to enter the BRICS countries, which was strongly opposed by India. At the same time, China and Russia also supported India’s protest. After which Pakistan’s entry in BRICS stopped.

Manipur: Government formed peace committee, rally organized to stop violence in Manipur

what is brix plus conceptRegarding the expansion of BRICS, China also says that the concept of ‘BRICS Plus’ is developing very fast. China’s Vice Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on June 3 that BRICS has been very well recognized by the member countries as well as the international community. In fact provided a strong platform for solidarity and cooperation among developing countries and emerging economies. We welcome the intention of those countries to join BRICS, and we hope that more and more countries will join our BRICS family, he added.with language input