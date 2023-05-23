Is the magic of ‘PM Modi’ intact even after 9 years? Know about those schemes which changed the picture

PM Modi He is completing his 9 years tenure on coming 26th May. In these 9 years, the Modi government was not seen coming on the back foot even once. Whether it is Covid or Pulwama attack, this government has faced every challenge firmly. But in the midst of all this, many public welfare schemes were launched under the leadership of PM Modi… and these are the same schemes whose magic rose on the heads of the needy and people kept giving their blessings to the Modi government in elections one after the other.

Ujjwala Yojana

In 2014, gas-cylinder was not a new thing in India. Despite this, the current BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi started ‘Ujjwala Yojana’ in 2016 from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. In this scheme, a large number of women from poor families are given free gas connections. The objective of this scheme of the Modi government is to take clean fuel like LPG to the poor sections of the rural areas. The effect of this scheme was that in 2016 UP elections, women voted in large numbers for BJP. But once the free gas connection was given, getting it refilled proved to be very expensive, perhaps this is the reason why the relevance of the Ujjwala scheme has decreased as compared to earlier.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Government of India gives a total of 6 thousand rupees in three equal installments in a year to the farmer family having agricultural land up to 2 hectares. Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi say, “Getting Rs 2000 is a big thing for us poor. Ever since this scheme started, we have got some relief from moneylenders’ loans and their interest.” This scheme has really boosted the economy of rural India.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

PM Modi’s government launched the PM Awas Yojana on June 25, 2015, to ensure a pucca house for everyone in the country. Under this scheme, people are given subsidy on home loans. So far three and a half crore beneficiaries have taken advantage of this scheme. This house is equipped with facilities like electricity, water, toilets and pucca roads.

PM SVANidhi Yojana

Three years ago in 2020, during the Covid epidemic, both business and employment came to a standstill. To support business and employment, the government came up with the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana. The government is running this scheme especially for street vendors. Under this scheme, the government is giving loans without any guarantee for starting employment. Under the PM Swanidhi scheme, a loan of up to Rs 50,000 can be availed. First of all, under this scheme anyone will get a loan of Rs 10,000, after repaying which loan can be taken for the second time. The special thing is that the government also gives subsidy on this scheme. The benefit of this scheme has been taken mostly by the small street vendors.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Ayushman Bharat has been announced by the Government of India in the Union Finance Budget 2018, which has two main pillars, setting up one lakh health and wellness centers in the country and connecting 10 crore families with a health insurance cover of five lakh rupees per year. The benefits of the scheme can be implemented anywhere in the country, and the beneficiary covered under this scheme is allowed to take cashless benefits from any public or private hospital across the country.

Papua New Guinea changed years of tradition in honor of PM Modi, this happened for the first time Ujjwala Yojana