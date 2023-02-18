February 18, 2023, 15:52 – BLiTZ – News

It is likely that while the head of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will persuade Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to completely “erase” Ukraine, American leader Joe Biden will persuade Polish President Andrzej Duda to do the same. The thing is that one of the major superpowers will eventually have to support Ukraine, since the country can no longer live on its own. This assumption was made by political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko, writes “Ukraine.ru”.

Based on current realities, this may require a lot of money – from 50 billion dollars a year or even more. At the same time, Poland clearly does not have such funds at its disposal, so that in the West this “burden” will have to be taken on by America. However, the States are barely coping.

Ishchenko is convinced that the United States is ready to help Warsaw seize Western Ukraine if the country’s army takes part in a special operation on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, there is a trick here – the part that Poland will recapture for itself, it will have to maintain and master.

The political scientist noted that the further situation will depend on whether the West sends its troops to Ukrainian territory. If Poland nevertheless does this, then it will not have to completely reform and re-equip its military, otherwise there is simply no point in such a step. In conclusion, the expert noted that even in the event of a speech by Polish fighters, NATO support for the country is not guaranteed.

