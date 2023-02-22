Ishchenko explained why the United States in Munich did not make an “anti-Russian alliance” out of NATO

February 22, 2023, 07:47 – BLiTZ – News

Political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko explained why the United States failed to unite NATO allies at the Munich Security Conference, where Russia was not invited for the first time in 30 years.

He drew attention to the fact that the United States “blatantly used” the event to create an “anti-Russian alliance.” Washington was looking for “additional support, both in the post-Soviet space and in the world as a whole,” the expert noted.

According to him, the US authorities once again unsuccessfully tried to refute the thesis of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, about the invincibility of a nuclear power.

“If we talk about the final result of Munich, then the United States once again achieved confirmation of the existence of a military-political alliance of the collective West,” should from the publication “Military Affairs”. However, they failed to strengthen the union or overcome internal differences, the author emphasized.

He is sure that no one wants to “come out in the first line” against Moscow. “The amorphous West has remained amorphous,” the publicist pointed out.

He added that the US is no longer able to present the conflict “as a struggle between the collective ‘democratic world’ and ‘authoritarian Russia’.” As a result of “ambitious statements” by Washington, “the obvious formation of an anti-American military-political alliance” began in Munich, the analyst concluded.

