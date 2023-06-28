Ishita, daughter of MP Ravi Kishan became ‘Agniveer’, will join the defense and serve the country, know where the posting will be

Lucknow. (Agniveer Bharti) Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla became Agniveer. Ishita has joined the Defense Force of the Army under Agniveer. Ishita will now serve the country by joining the defence. This information has been given by MP Ravi Kishan on social media. Ishita Shukla is only 21 years old. Earlier this year, Ravi Kishan had expressed his desire for his daughter to join the Defense Force.

MP Ravi Kishan expressed happiness over this success of his daughter.

MP Ravi Kishan said during the Republic Day parade in January that Ishita was part of the cadets of the 7 Girls Battalion of the Delhi Directorate, which took part in the parade that day. MP Ravi Kishan has also expressed happiness over this success of his daughter. MP Ravi Kishan wrote – daughter Ishita Shukla is all set to join the defense forces. She will be part of the army under the Agneepath scheme launched by the central government last year.