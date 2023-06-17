ISIS-linked terrorists attack school in Uganda, killing 41 including 38 students

Kampala, June 17 (Hindustan Times). An ISIS-affiliated terrorist group attacked a school in Uganda. In this attack, 41 people including 38 students died. Information about the injuries of eight people has also come to the fore.

Gunmen from the ISIS-linked Allied Democratic Forces attacked a school in Mpandwe town in western Uganda. 41 people died in the attack. Of these, 38 were students. Eight other people have been injured. The area where the attack took place borders the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Children, teachers and other staff were present in the dormitory of Lubirira Secondary School in Mpandwe when suddenly armed men attacked. These people also set fire to the school hostel.

Ugandan police spokesman Fred Inanga said the attackers torched the hostel and looted the school’s canteen and its storeroom. The bodies of the children are being removed from the school. Eight seriously injured have been shifted to Bawera Hospital, where their condition remains critical. The spokesman said Ugandan police and the Uganda People’s Defense Force were searching for the suspects.