ISKCON Patna: Devotees coming from Russia-Ukraine for Jagannath Rath Yatra, God’s chariot will be 40 feet high

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: The grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be taken out on June 20 in the capital Patna. Not only Bihar but people from different parts of the country and abroad will also participate in this Rath Yatra organized by ISKCON for the last 23 years. Devotees will participate in large numbers especially from Ukraine and Russia. ISKCON Patna President Krishna Kripa Das gave this information on Thursday.

Chariot will be 40 feet high

Krishna Kripa Das told that the Rath Yatra will have a special chariot made of 40 feet high hydraulic system. There will be a rock band ahead of the Rath Yatra. A special chariot is being prepared in the temple premises. The idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and their sister Subhadra will be kept from the ISKCON temple during the Rath Yatra. Before the Rath Yatra, the chariot will be decorated with flowers of different species.

Chariot being prepared in Patna for Jagannath Rath Yatra

The journey will pass through this route

Das told that the Rath Yatra will start at 2:30 pm from the ISKCON Temple, pass through Planetarium- Income Tax Golambar- High Court- Bihar Museum- Patna Women’s College- Income Tax Golambar- Planetarium and end at ISKCON Temple (Buddhamarg) at 7 pm.

Will be welcomed with flowers and aarti

ISKCON spokesperson Nand Gopal Das told that devotees will welcome Shri Bhagwan by offering flowers and aarti at various places on the Rath Yatra route. He told that preparations are going on for reception and Maha Aarti on the Rath Yatra route. ISKCON’s regional secretary Devki Nandan Das told that Lord Jagannath ji is an integral form of Lord Krishna and this journey of his is wonderful. A grand cultural bhajan evening will be organised.