ISL: Midfielder Alberto Noguera extends contract with Mumbai City FC

New Delhi, May 24 (Hindustan Times). Midfielder Alberto Noguera has extended his contract with Mumbai City FC by a year. Mumbai City FC are delighted to announce that Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera has signed a new one-year contract, extending his stay with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season, the club said in a statement. .

On extending the contract, Alberto Noguera said in a statement issued by the club that staying at Mumbai City was an easy decision for me. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and we had a good season last time. To be able to help create history for the club is a proud moment for me. The fans have made me feel like a part of this family. “We have important challenges ahead, especially defending the league title. “I look forward to helping the club achieve even more,” he added.

The 33-year-old Alberto Noguera played a key role in Mumbai City FC’s hugely successful Indian Super League (ISL) campaign last season. He helped the team clinch the 2022-23 Indian Super League Winners Shield.

On Alberto Noguera’s contract, Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham said, “We are very pleased that Alberto has decided to stay with us for another season. His experience and ability to positively impact games played a major role in our success this season. His understanding of the game and ability with the ball helps the players around him.