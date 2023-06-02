‘Islam is safe only in India’, Mohan Bhagwat calls for unity

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief addressing an annual training program organized in Nagpur, Maharashtra Mohan Bhagwat Has said that Islam is safe only in India. He said, ‘Islam invaded the whole world, spread from Spain to Mongolia. Slowly the people there woke up, they defeated the invaders, then Islam shrunk in its field of action. Now the foreigners have gone from here. But where does the worship of Islam go on safely? Safe driving here. How many days have passed, how many centuries have passed, this life is going on.

Islam and worship of Islam is safe in India – Bhagwat

He said that instead of showing strength to the enemies who are keeping an evil eye on the borders, we are fighting among ourselves. He said that Islam and worship of Islam is safe in India. Mohan Bhagwat said in the program that everyone should try for the unity and integrity of India.

Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on the new Parliament House

While commenting on the new Parliament building, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the videos of the pictures put up in the Parliament are going viral. Proud to see them. But disturbing things are also being seen in the country. All kinds of controversies are taking place in the country regarding language, sect and facilities. Apart from this, he said that we look different, therefore we are different. The country does not break with this idea. It is important for everyone to understand. This is our motherland. Forgetting that our worships are different, we should think that as a society we belong to this country. Our ancestors are the ancestors of this country. Why are we not able to accept this truth.

‘Everyone should strive for the unity and integrity of India’

Mohan Bhagwat said, ‘Everyone should strive for the unity and integrity of India, if there are shortcomings then we should work on them.’ He said that some religions had come from outside India and ‘we had a war with them’. He said, “But the outsiders have gone. Now everyone belongs to the country. Still some people here are under the influence of outsiders and they are our people. It has to be understood. If there is any deficiency in his thinking, then it is our responsibility to change him.

“We have the pride of our ancestors, but we also have to pay the debt of their mistakes”

The RSS chief said, “The outsiders have gone, but the religion of Islam has been safe here for centuries.” Bhagwat said that some people support the notion that there was no caste discrimination in India earlier. He said that they have to accept that “injustice has happened in our country on the basis of caste system”. He said, “We have the pride of our ancestors, but we also have to pay the debt of their mistakes.”

