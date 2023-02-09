Islamists hire Hunter Biden as lobbyist

Scandal and corruption-plague Hunter Biden has once again proved, for money he can do anything – even if it is a lobbyist assignment to help Islamists and jihadists.

According to credible sources, Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s convicted fugitive leader Tarique Rahman has succeeded in reaching into a US$50 million deal with US President Joe Biden’s scandalous son Hunter Biden by using the influence of celebrity lawyer Kevin Morris, who is also known as Hunter’s “sugar brother”.

It may be mentioned here that celebrity lawyer Kevin Morris made his name as attorney for a slew of Hollywood heavyweights, including Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Kevin Morris became known as Hunter’s “sugar brother” after he reportedly loaned Hunter US$2.8 million to pay off a 2021 tax bill just as a federal investigation into his financial affairs was launched.

The high-powered lawyer has gone to great extremes in an attempt to discredit information from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell”, the contents of which have proved an extreme embarrassment to the Biden family.

Anita Mathur, Special Contributor to BLiTZ in Washington DC said, Tarique Rahman initially tried to reach Hunter Biden through a number of sources. Finally, he succeeded in accomplishing his goal with the support from Kevin Morris.

It is learnt, according to the agreement, Tarique Rahman will provide US$10 million as upfront payment while the remaining balance shall be paid “within two weeks” of the next general election in Bangladesh. Against this amount, Tarique Rahman wants sanctions on more than 150 individuals in Bangladesh, including several civil-military officers the Global Magnitsky Act. Moreover, Tarique Rahman has also requested US intervention in holding the next general election under a “national government” comprising ruling Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islamic parties, Jatiya Party and “eminent social elites”.

Anita Mathur further said, US Department of Treasury may begin imposing sanctions on Bangladesh nationals under the Global Magnitsky Act from mid-2023 which shall continue until December this year. Analysts in Washington such sanctions are politically charged with the ulterior motive of putting ruling Awami League into serious embarrassment, while it would substantially empower Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its Islamist cohorts.

Meanwhile, replying to a question on the risk of Islamists returning to power in Bangladesh, Ambassador John Bolton said “[…]I don’t want to be accused of interfering in Bangladesh’s election, but I would just say this and I think it’s applicable to all of our countries, the rise of religious extremism we’ve seen has been conducive to terrorism. That’s threaten innocent people all over the world. And the terrorism from Islamist extremists, over the past three decades, has caused the most damage – has killed the most people in Muslim countries. So certainly, the United States has been attacked by Islamist terrorists on 9/11. We all know that. But what people don’t see is the accumulation of the terrible effects of terrorism in the Muslim world as well. So, I just, I wouldn’t give any political advice to the people of Bangladesh, but I would say the idea that the answers to the current problems that confront us is found in that kind of extremism is the wrong road to go down”.

In a subsequent question asking if he thinks that, the international community including the United States should cooperate with any government which is committed in combating Islamic terrorism, John Bolton said: “Yeah, I think it’s very important that the US be consistent. There’s nothing sort of good terrorism and the bad terrorism. And you know, we want to encourage everybody to live under the rule of law and everybody is entitled to due process according to their own legal systems but there’s no upside for the United States and encouraging, any political faction or government that’s engaged in or supporting terrorist activity. I mean, I think our strength in this area comes from consistency. Nobody’s perfect in that either, but I think we should be on the watch to avoid inconsistency”.

Commenting on Bangladesh’s upcoming general election, Dr Ajai Sahni, Executive Director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, which maintains the South Asia Terrorism Portal, a website focusing on terrorism in South Asia and editor of the South Asia Intelligence Review (SAIR) said: “I’d like to sort of underline very strongly I have written about this again and again. I think what Sheikh Hasina’s government has done in the last two tenure is a virtual miracle. I do not see a comparable turnaround in any other country. I do remember perhaps a little fanciful but in early 2000s, I think 2002 or 2003, somebody in India had written a book titled Bangladesh the next Afghanistan. I disagreed with that even then. But at a certain level the perception was that Bangladesh was really on the cusp of you know a Islamist takeover that terrorism would the fleeing terrorists from Afghanistan were all going to collect in Bangladesh and Bangladesh is going to come to an explosive situation. But Sheikh Hasina and her government have done a tremendous job in suppressing these groupings in dismantling them, some very low level I mean to the extent that now we find that they are finding it safer to you know move into India rather than operate in Bangladesh. So, there are some of these groups and their leaders have moved tried to across the border have been arrested in India others are presumably hiding somewhere in India also. So, I think that’s a tremendous achievement on her part. I think it would be the greatest tragedy if an Islamist government comes into power into Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina whatever other they may be legitimate criticisms of her own, but she has also engineered one of the greatest economic recoveries as far as Bangladesh is concerned.

“So it’s not just a question that a Islamist government in Bangladesh would constitute a threat to the region and India. It would constitute a threat to the well-being of Bangladesh itself. The gains of the past you know well at 10/11 years are at risk. Now you must also understand the mischief of Western countries, who have for a long time been trying to interfere with the Sheikh Hasina government, trying to interfere with the war crimes trials or many of these elements are there. You have to recognize that terrorism, extremism, Islamism, all these are actually instrumentalities of subversion. They are instrumentalities that are being exploited by many powers across the world including the west from time to time. To subvert the sovereignty of countries. And that is what is being attempted against Bangladesh today. There is a stable government, there is a government that has done well for itself, done well for the people of Bangladesh far better than most of the other South Asian countries and this is the government they are trying to destabilize why because they seek one so again to create a new neocolonial kind of control. Weak disruptive and unstable governments are always what the West desires in all these regions because that is what gives them the leverage that is what gives them the control and that is what gives them access to resources and whatever other advantages they seek. So, I’m very clear on this it would be a disaster and I don’t know how the elections are going to go. But if one of these groupings comes into power or a collectivity which is what is being sought to be engineered if a collectivity of these groups comes into power in Bangladesh, I think the greatest tragedy will be for Bangladesh itself as for the others I am sure each country will have to manage on its own. Some overflows will be there, but the grievous damage will be to Bangladesh itself”.

