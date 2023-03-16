Israel approves licenses for the possible sale of anti-UAV systems to Ukraine

Israel has approved export licenses for the possible sale to Kyiv of systems to combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by jamming radio signals. This was reported on March 15 by the information portal Axios with reference to sources.

It is noted that Israel for the first time since the beginning of the special operation approved licenses for the possible supply of weapons to Ukraine. Permits were issued to Elbit and Rafael.

According to the sources of the portal, the issuance of licenses was approved back in mid-February against the backdrop of instructions from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider Israel’s position on the Ukrainian conflict. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced the decision on licenses to President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv, the publication claims.

A Ukrainian official told Axios that a delegation from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry recently visited Israel to obtain information on anti-drone systems, but no agreement has yet been signed.

According to the portal, Israeli systems use electrical devices to jam and shoot down UAVs. They have a range of about 40 km and can be installed near power plants or other critical facilities.

Tel Aviv claims that the proposed anti-UAV systems are defensive and, if delivered, cannot be used directly against the Russian military. At the same time, the Kyiv authorities would like more anti-missile systems from Israel, writes Axios.

According to the portal, probably one of the reasons for approving the sale of such weapons is Israel’s desire to test them against Iranian drones allegedly used in the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, on February 27, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk said that Kyiv was not satisfied with the four-month period during which Israel promised to help Ukraine install a missile attack early warning system (ABM).

On February 21, Ukrainian President Zelensky asked Cohen to arrange a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. This request of the Ukrainian leader was contained in the list, which he handed over to the Israeli Foreign Minister during his visit to Kyiv. In addition, the list includes a demand to increase the quota for receiving Ukrainian citizens by Israel for a long time. Cohen promised to look into the matter.

Cohen traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on February 16. At a meeting with the Ukrainian leader, the Israeli Foreign Minister promised to expand support for Kyiv and participate in the reconstruction of the country.

On February 5, information appeared that on the eve of Cohen’s visit to Kyiv, Ukraine put forward a number of demands. Thus, Kyiv calls on Israel to officially condemn the actions of the Russian Federation as part of a special operation to protect Donbass and support Zelensky’s plan to resolve the conflict. In particular, we are talking about the withdrawal of Russian troops from new regions, as well as from the Crimea.

Prior to that, on February 4, Netanyahu said that the country would consider supplying a package of military equipment to Kyiv. At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister said on February 1 that the country does not want to enter into a military confrontation with Russia.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.