Israel Defense Forces announces attack on Hamas military compound

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had struck a military compound of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip. This was reported in the Telegram channel of the defense department on Thursday, February 23.

“This morning, the Israel Defense Forces attacked a weapons manufacturing facility and a military compound belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas,” the statement said.

It is specified that this weapons production facility, which was attacked, is located in the central part of the Gaza Strip, and the military complex is in the north.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces reported that the Gaza Strip had fired six rockets at Israel, of which five were intercepted by the country’s air defense system.

For its part, the Palestinian Authority Wafa reported that on February 22, 10 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in clashes with the IDF in the West Bank city of Nablus.

Prior to that, on February 11, Israeli air defense intercepted a missile fired at the country’s territory from the Gaza Strip. The last time a missile was intercepted was reported on 1 February.

In December 2022, Israeli fighter jets destroyed a weapons workshop in the Gaza Strip that produced rockets. Israel then specified that they had opened fire in response to a rocket fired.

The Palestinians, as part of a currently suspended peace process with Israel, are demanding that future borders between the two states follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories.

They hope to create their own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and they want to make East Jerusalem their capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.