March 22 - BLiTZ. Several air strikes by Israel on the airport site in the Syrian Aleppo were reported in the Syrian office of the country's Ministry of Defense. According to representatives of the military department, the attack on the outskirts of the airport began around 03.50 local time, RIA Novosti reports.

The strikes were delivered from a military site located in one of the western sections of Latakia. There is also information about causing material damage to the airport building. Details are being specified.

Recall that the military conflict between Israel and Syria has been going on for a century. In Israel, there are many hangars for storing ballistic missiles in Syria and high-precision modules.

