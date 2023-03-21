News

Israel ranked among the countries with the largest number of business jets from citizens

By Desk Blitz
                        March 21 - BLiTZ.  Agency "Arguments and Facts" <a rel="nofollow" href="https://aif.ru/society/izrail_otnesli_k_stranam_s_naibolshim_chislom_biznes-dzhetov_u_naseleniya?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">reported</a>that Israel occupies one of the top lines in the ranking of the provision of the population with business jets.  This was told by the head of Jetster company Gal Peleg, which sells aircraft and air transportation.

He noted that there are more than seventy private business class jets to Israel. Their number has grown since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, when commercial air traffic between countries was limited.

Prices for such equipment range from 3 to 60 million dollars apiece, in addition, they annually require hundreds of thousands of dollars to maintain.

