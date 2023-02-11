Israel says it intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip

Politics , 11 Feb, 21:02 0 The Israel Defense Forces reported an air defense interception of a missile from the Gaza Strip Photo: Amir Levy / Getty Images The Israeli air defense system intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter.

The missile was intercepted near the kibbutz (agricultural commune) Nahal Oz in the south of the country. Around 20:00 Moscow time, the IDF reported that a warning system had worked in the area. After 15 minutes, the army said that the air defense system shot down a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli army launches airstrikes in Palestine

The Israeli military regularly reports intercepting rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. So, on January 27, the IDF announced that sirens sounded near the city of Ashkelon (also located in the south of the country). Later, the military reported two downed missiles. In February, shelling continued – on February 1, another rocket was launched from Gaza towards southern Israel, it was shot down by the Iron Dome air defense system.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched an airstrike on a weapons factory and a chemical raw material factory in Gaza.

The Gaza Strip borders on the southwestern part of Israel. This is one of the parts of Palestine. Israel accuses it of terrorism and threats to its security. Countries do not recognize each other as independent states.

