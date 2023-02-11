Israeli air defense system intercepts rocket fired from Gaza

Israel’s air defense system intercepted a missile fired at the country’s territory from the Gaza Strip. This was announced on Saturday, February 11, in the Israel Defense Forces.

The military did not give other details.

The last time a missile was intercepted was reported on 1 February. At that time, the work of Israel’s air defense was also noted.

Earlier, on December 4, 2022, Israeli fighter jets destroyed a weapons workshop in the Gaza Strip that produced rockets. Israel then specified that they had opened fire in response to a rocket fired.

The Palestinians, as part of the currently suspended peace process with Israel, are demanding that future borders between the two states follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories.

They hope to create their own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and they want to make East Jerusalem their capital.

Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.

