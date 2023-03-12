Israeli air force attacks Syrian army

The air defense system (air defense) of Syria on Sunday, March 12, repelled a missile strike by the Israeli Air Force (Air Force) in the province of Hama, the TV station said. It is reported that the attack attempts were carried out on ground targets in the Masyaf area.

Three Syrian soldiers were wounded, destruction was also recorded.

“The Israeli aggressive action was carried out from the airspace of neighboring Lebanon. Our anti-aircraft gunners opened fire on enemy targets and hit several missiles, ”the SANA agency quotes the words of the Syrian military.

In addition, the message refers to an enemy attack on a number of positions in the vicinity of Tartus.

On March 7, the Israeli air force attacked the Apello International Airport in Syria, the air harbor was disabled, material damage was recorded. It was decided to transfer all flights, including those delivering humanitarian aid to the population affected by the recent earthquakes in the areas, to Damascus and Lakatia airports.

On the night of February 19, it became known that the Israeli Air Force carried out a missile attack on Damascus. According to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, air defense systems shot down most of the missiles. One of the Israeli missiles hit a building in Damascus, killing 15 people. In addition, several houses were destroyed.

The Israeli army refused to comment on media reports about the air force strike on Damascus.

The Syrian General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums noted that as a result of an Israeli air strike, some objects on the territory of the historic citadel of Damascus were damaged.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stressed that the Russian Federation condemns the use of force by Israel, which attacked Syrian Damascus, since such actions grossly violate international law.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.