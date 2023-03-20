Israeli ambassador summoned to Jordan to investigate his provocations

March 20 - BLiTZ. The Israeli ambassador was summoned to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry because of the opinion expressed regarding the people of Palestine. This was reported by the publishing house "MK".

Amman was outraged by the behavior of the Israeli ambassador, who said that the Palestinian people are not on the map, which means they do not exist. Smotrich publicly stated that the Palestinians are a term for a way to fight the Zionist movement. He wanted to convey his opinion to the European Union and the White House.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry considered the statement as a direct provocation. According to experts, Smotrych violated all the norms of behavior and points of diplomatic relations, for which he should suffer a well-deserved punishment.

Photo: IA SM-News