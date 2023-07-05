Israeli army carries out drone attacks on militants’ stronghold, eight Palestinians killed

Jerusalem : The Israeli army carried out massive drone strikes on a militant stronghold in the West Bank on Monday morning and deployed hundreds of troops. According to local health officials, at least eight Palestinians died in these attacks. These attacks are reminiscent of large-scale military attacks during the second Palestinian uprising two decades ago. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded.

Biggest military operation in Jenin

Israeli troops entered the Jenin refugee camp on Monday morning, launching the largest operation in the area in over a year. This attack has been done at a time when the pressure is increasing on the country’s government to give a strong response in response to the series of attacks on Israeli settlements. Last week, four people were killed in attacks on Israeli settlements. Black smoke billowed from the crowded streets of the camp. Along with this, sounds of firing and drone flying were also heard.

Palestine and Jordan criticized

Local residents said that lights went out in some areas and an army bulldozer was seen moving through the narrow streets. Palestine and neighboring Jordan have condemned the violence. Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant said the operation was progressing according to plan and Israel had hit hard at local militant groups.

Army operation started at one o’clock in the night

An army spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, said the operation began at 1 a.m. with an airstrike on a building being used by the insurgents to plan attacks. He told that the purpose of this operation is to destroy the hideout and seize weapons. According to Lieutenant Colonel Hecht, about 2,000 soldiers are participating in this campaign.

air raid on refugee camp

Leanne Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the Palestinian territories, said on Twitter that she was “concerned” by the level of Israeli forces conducting the operation. He said airstrikes have been carried out on the densely populated refugee camp and the United Nations is trying to mobilize humanitarian aid. According to the official Palestinian news agency ‘Wafa’, the army blocked roads inside the camp, occupied houses and buildings and posted ‘snipers’ on rooftops.

Palestinian killed in firing near Ramallah city

At least eight Palestinians were killed and more than 50 were injured on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with 10 of them in serious condition. In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to the ministry.

Israel’s air strike again on Syria, Homs province echoed with explosions, many soldiers injured

Palestinians will not surrender

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudinah said in a statement that the Palestinian people will not bow down, will not surrender and will stand firm on their land against this brutal invasion. Jordan calls on Israel to stop attacks in the West Bank. Israel’s Foreign Minister Ali Cohen praised the army’s efforts in an address to foreign journalists and blamed arch-rival Iran for the violence funded by Palestinian extremist groups. Explain that Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 West Asia War. The Palestinians demand a separate country for themselves and want to get these areas back.