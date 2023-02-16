February 16, 2023, 04:54 – BLiTZ – News The head of the Israeli parliament’s commission on foreign policy and national security, Julius Edelstein, pointed to the fact that the state does not have unnecessary resources that will allow it to support Kyiv. This is due to the fact that the state was in a difficult position.

“I, as the chairman of the committee on foreign affairs and defense, have not heard something that we have a huge amount of weapons that we can share so easily, given the difficult situation we are in,” RTVI quotes the text of his statement.

The politician pointed to the fact that the power represented to him still provides some support. He pointed to the fact that this is expressed in systems designed to notify about strikes and humanitarian aid sent to Ukrainian territory. Expressing his personal position, he noted that Israel is able to invest more seriously, but does not want to take such steps.

Recall that a specialist in the field of military affairs Vladislav Shurygin pointed to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Kyiv regime lost about 400 soldiers.

He pointed to the fact that before the start of the confrontation, Kyiv had 3,500 tanks, 1,500 of which were stored in warehouses. Another 350 combat vehicles were transferred by the Western powers. At the moment, almost the entire fleet has been destroyed, and only 800 vehicles are ready for use. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

