Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the country’s authorities will not tolerate calls from the opposition for violence and anarchy

                        March 19 - BLiTZ.  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country's authorities will not tolerate the opposition's calls for violence and anarchy.  It is reported by TASS.

“We will not tolerate this. We will not tolerate violence from any side,” the prime minister said.

He noted that the country’s government is always open to dialogue on judicial reform.

“There are those who call for blocking highways, <…> blood on the streets and attacks on public figures,” Netanyahu said.

He also stressed that the government will look to law enforcement to ensure security on the streets of Israel and prevent violence. Netanyahu halted special services to take action against those who call for violence.

