ISRO will launch navigation satellite NVS-01 today, army will get accurate information about enemy’s position

The Space Research Organization (ISRO, ISRO) will launch the navigation satellite Navik NVS-1 (Navik NVS-1) from Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) today i.e. on Monday. This satellite has been specifically designed to strengthen the armed forces as well as monitor shipping services. Let us tell you, the countdown to launch the satellite had started from last Sunday itself, today it will be launched at around 10.42 am.

Information will be received about the condition of the area of ​​1500 kilometers

The Indian space agency has planned the launch of a second generation navigation satellite series that will provide NAVIC (India’s indigenous navigation system like GPS) service. The satellite will provide real-time position and time information over an area of ​​about 1500 km around India and the mainland. Today i.e. on Monday, this 51.7 meter tall GSLV will make its 15th flight from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Center. It will take off with the NaviS-01 navigation satellite weighing 2232 kg.

Rubidium atomic clock will also be there

ISRO has said that about 20 minutes after launch, the rocket will place the satellite in the Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) at an altitude of about 251 km. NVS-01 will carry L1, L5 and S band instruments. Compared to the earlier satellite, the second generation satellite will also have an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock. ISRO says that this is the first time that an indigenously developed rubidium atomic clock will be used in a launch.

6th flight of GSLV with indigenous cryogenic

According to the space agency, scientists earlier used purchased rubidium atomic clocks to determine the date and location, but rubidium atomic clocks developed by the Space Applications Center in Ahmedabad are being used in this satellite. This is an important technology that only a few countries have.

America had refused to give information

It is noteworthy that in 1999, during the Kargil war, America had refused to give information about the location of Pakistani soldiers and intruders. Since that time, India had started making its own navigation satellite system. Let us tell you, NavIC got approval in the year 2006, but it could become operational in 2018.

