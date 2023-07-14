ISRO’s heavyweight launcher for Chandrayaan-3 mission made at Surat’s L&T

Surat / Ahmedabad, 14 July (Hindustan). The country’s multinational company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been associated with the country’s space program for nearly five decades through EPC projects and high-tech manufacturing. L&T played a key role in manufacturing the base rocket LVM3 for the launch of Chandrayaan-3.
AT Ramchandani, Executive Vice President, L&T Defence, said that it is a privilege for us to partner with ISRO in the country’s important space programmes. To this L&T has contributed its significant engineering prowess, manufacturing expertise and skilled workforce.
A hallmark achievement, the mission involved trekking up to the start of production of L&T subsystems. Important parts of Chandrayaan-3 are made at L&T Hazira in Surat, Powai in Maharashtra and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. ISRO’s heavyweight launcher LVM3 was manufactured at L&T Defense located in Hazira, Surat. The LVM3 launcher carries the payload required to launch the orbiter module in an elliptical orbit. S-200 is the solid propellant booster for this launch vehicle.
Important booster segments such as the head end segment, middle segment and nozzle bucket flange were made with a diameter of 3.2 m. The proof pressure test was conducted at L&T’s facility in Powai, Maharashtra. Other contributions to the mission include the supply of ground and flight umbilical plates manufactured from L&T’s hi-tech aerospace manufacturing facility at Coimbatore. L&T is also playing a key role in systems integration of launch vehicles for the Indian space programme.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.