ISSF: Dhanush Srikanth gives India third gold medal in Junior World Cup

New Delhi, 6 June (Hindustan Times). Dhanush Srikanth won the gold medal in men’s 10m air rifle on Monday on the third day of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. This is India’s third gold in the competition.

Dhanush shot 249.4 in the 24-shot final to leave behind silver medalist Pontus Kalin of Sweden. Romain Aufrere of France won the bronze medal. India also won a bronze medal in the skeet mixed team event, when Harmehar Lally and Sanjana Sood defeated their Swedish opponents, the pair of David Jonsson and Felicia Ros.

India now leads the medal tally with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals, followed by the United States of America with two gold and one silver so far.

Three Indians made it to the finals of the junior men’s 10m air rifle. Besides Dhanush, who finished sixth with a score of 628.4, Pratham Bhadana finished fifth with a score of 628.7. Abhinav Shaw, who won the air rifle mixed team gold on Sunday, also finished eighth and last with a score of 626.7.

However, Abhinav finished seventh, while Pratham missed out on a medal by finishing fourth. Dhanush, however, was in a different color in the final as he did well from the start and did not give chances to any of his opponents.